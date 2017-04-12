Florida governor declares state of emergency as authorities battle more than 100 wildfires

Firefighters are battling more than 100 wildfires throughout the state as the governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday, ABC News reported.

Wildfires are burning on a total of more than 23,800 acres of land and have destroyed 19 homes, ABC reported.

A Florida Fire Service map shows most of the fires have sprung up between Lake Okeechobee to the south and the Ocala National Forest to the north.

The largest fire is called the Cowbell Fire in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, which has spread to more than 8,000 acres just north of Interstate 75.

About 90 percent of the fires this year have been sparked by humans.

