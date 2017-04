Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a Davidson County woman who is a fiber artist.

She weaves intricate patterns into scarves, throws and shawls.

Her name is Kris Joss and recently we did a feature on her husband who is also named Chris Joss. His with a “Ch” and hers with a “K.”

Her husband makes jewelry and plays Native American flutes.