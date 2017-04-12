× Davidson County high school student faces child pornography charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington teen faces child pornography charges, according to a news release.

On April 4, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Central Davidson High School in reference to a student possessing child pornography.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and discovered that the student was in possession of child pornography on his cellular phone.

He was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The student was arrested without incident and placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.