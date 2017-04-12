× Condom-clogged pipes lead to prostitution ring bust at massage parlor

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple accused of running a prostitution ring out of a massage parlor were caught after hundreds of condoms clogged part of their sewage system, KXAN reported.

On Feb. 7, a detective investigated Jade Massage Therapy after getting a tip from the property’s management company, which said they became aware of the problem when an industrial waste disposal unit connecting the property to the city sewer became clogged and destroyed by the condoms.

Joseph Emery, 54, and Juan Wang, 49, the listed tenants for the business, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.

Detectives found numerous advertisements for Jade Massage on backpage.com, a website police say is often used by people selling sexual services.

On March 7 and 15, detectives stopped men coming out of Jade Massage. The two men admitted to receiving sexual services in exchange for cash.