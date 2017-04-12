Burlington officers step up after woman, children’s belongings destroyed in domestic incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- On March 19, Officer Joe Comer responded to a domestic call.

“He was verbally and mentally abusive to her,” Comer said.

Comer says the victim's ex-boyfriend broke into her home, then tried to attack her and her three children when they tried to get away.

“She had her children in the car with her and he began kicking the windshield,” he said.

The suspect was arrested.

But Comer says the biggest damage was still to come.

“It looked like someone took a bag a trash and just dumped it throughout the house,”

Police say the victim's ex-boyfriend and father of her children vandalized her house.

“There were eggs thrown on all the walls,” Comer said. “Baby powder, lotion, you name it. “

The children's clothes had also been cut, according to police.

“It was hard to be around the children picking up their clothing, seeing that everything was cut,” Comer said.

Their toys and electronics were smashed.

“Their DVD player and VCR was stomped and broken,” the officer said.

But before leaving, Comer made sure to get some more details.

“I asked what size did the children wear,” he said.

Two hours later, he sent an email to the police department and other co-workers, asking them to donate.

“I felt like I needed to go a step further than just doing my job,” he said.

Comer got a lot more than what he asked for.

“Toys, bottled, diapers, some formula for the baby,” he said.

He also got a big donation from fellow officer, Anthony Evans.

“Fifteen pairs of shorts, maybe 20, 30 shirts,” Evans said.

But Evans didn't stop there.

“Packed both cars full, took them over,” Evans said.

Two weeks later, he and Comer drove to victim's house, dropping off clothes, toys and diapers.

The victim who is now under a protective order didn't want to go on camera.

Comer and Evans say the smile from her and the children was all the thanks they needed.

“After going through what she went through, to see her smile is a great thing,” Evans said.

The suspect involved in that case was charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of injury to personal property, according to police. ​