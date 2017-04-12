× Burlington man shot at five times while walking down the street

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old Burlington man was shot at five times while walking down the street early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

At approximately 4 a.m., Burlington Police responded to a surrounding area hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, Demonte Fuller reported that he was walking in the 300 Block of North Cobb Avenue when he was shot at about five times with an unknown caliber handgun.

He told police the suspect was a passenger in a Nissan type vehicle with tinted windows.

Fuller sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, which is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.