Bill would pull UNC and NC State from ACC if conference boycotts North Carolina again

RALEIGH, N.C. — After the Atlantic Coastal Conference boycotted North Carolina for sporting events when state lawmakers passed House Bill 2, lawmakers are trying to put pressure on the Greensboro-based conference to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

House Bill 728 clarifies the general assembly has the final authority for membership of The University of North Carolina Schools in any intercollegiate athletic association or conference.

The bill would pull the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University out of the ACC if the conference boycotts the state again.

If any conference boycotted the state, the bill would prevent UNC, NC State or any other state-owned school from extending any grant of media rights to that conference.