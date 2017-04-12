× Bed bugs invade NC school

WEST END, N.C. — Bed bugs have invaded a North Carolina school, WNCN reported.

West Pine Elementary in West End is having chemicals sprayed repeatedly to stop the bed bug outbreak.

Students are also being told to stop bringing backpacks to school this week.

Workers sprayed for bed bugs last month but more bugs had returned late last week.

Over the weekend, crews used dogs trained to find the bugs, and chemicals will be sprayed Wednesday and again over Spring Break.