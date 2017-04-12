Allergy Season: Do’s and Don’ts for Seasonal Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is in the air, and so are billions of tiny pollens that trigger allergy symptoms in millions of people. This condition is called seasonal allergic rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever. Hay fever can affect your quality of life; often leading to sinus infections, disrupting your sleep and affecting your ability to learn at school or perform at work. Common symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis include itching in the nose, roof of the mouth, throat and/or eyes, sneezing, stuffy nose (congestion), runny nose, tearing eyes and dark circles under the eyes.

Depending on where you live, there are generally three pollen seasons. The start and end dates of these seasons, as well as the specific plants, vary based on the climate.

Trees generally pollinate in the spring. Birch, cedar, cottonwood and pine are big allergy triggers.

Grass releases its pollen in the summer. Timothy and Johnson, and Rye grasses are examples of allergens in this category.

Weeds cause hay fever in the fall. Ragweed is the biggest offender as it can grow in nearly every environment.

Throughout allergy season, you can try to reduce your risk of an allergic reaction or minimize your symptoms by following these do’s and don’ts:

Do: Keep windows closed at night to prevent pollens or molds from drifting into your home. Instead, if needed, use air conditioning, which cleans, cools, and dries the air.

Do: Keep car windows closed when traveling.

Do: Try to stay indoors when the pollen count or humidity is reported to be high, and on windy days when dust and pollen are blown about.

Do: Take medications prescribed by your allergist regularly in the recommended dosage.

Don’t: Take more medication than recommended in an attempt to lessen your symptoms.

Don’t: Mow lawns or be around freshly cut grass; mowing stirs up pollens and molds.

Don’t: Hang sheets or clothing out to dry. Pollens and molds may collect on these items.

Don’t: Overwater indoor plants if you are allergic to mold. Wet soil encourages mold growth.

If you or someone you know has been experiencing the symptoms common to seasonal allergy rhinitis or other allergic reactions, it is important to get tested for allergies. If your symptoms are severe, you may want to consider talking to an allergy specialist about allergy immunotherapy, or allergy shots. If used regularly for a few years, they can reduce or eliminate your allergies. Cone Health has a network of allergy/immunology specialists and related healthcare providers dedicated to treating allergies and improving the quality of life for those who suffer from the condition.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Jose Bardelas is a board-certified allergy and immunology specialist and member of the Cone Health Medical Group. Dr. Bardelas is a 1973 graduate of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at University of Colorado National Jewish Hospital.