The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower is almost underway! Join FOX8’S Katie Nordeen in donating items essential for new moms and babies in need.

Donate your items — formula, diapers, toys, wipes, bottles and more — to any Piedmont Triad A Cleaner World location during business hours, as well Colfax Furniture and Mattresses.

All donations are encouraged but the greatest need is diapers and formula.

The baby supplies will be donated to Family Services and Family Services of the Piedmont to help new moms and babies in need.

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower runs Monday first day after Easter through Mother's Day weekend. For a list of A Cleaner World locations, click here.

Let’s help moms and babies get started on the right foot!