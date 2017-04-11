× Sex offender charged with sexual exploitation of NC teen girl, contacted her through messaging app

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A registered sex offender was charged over the weekend with the sexual exploitation of a Franklinton teen girl, WNCN reported.

The suspect, who lives in Maryland, first contacted the 14-year-old girl using the Kik messaging app.

Piere Ceredoy, 36, of Crofton, Maryland is charged with indecent liberties with a minor and other sexual exploitation of a minor.

After contacting the victim, Ceredoy demanded photographs and videos of the victim, threatening the victim and family if he did not receive them.

Ceredoy has a criminal history dating back more than 10 years. He currently is on probation in Maryland for a conviction of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in 2014 in Washington state in which he served 23 months in prison before his probation release.