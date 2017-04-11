× SC man confessed to placing hidden cameras in bathroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been charged with aggravated voyeurism after police say he confessed to putting a hidden camera in a tenant’s bathroom so he could watch people shower, WSOC reported.

Douglas Veihdeffer hid the camera in a towel rack and aimed it toward the shower and toilet.

The tenant discovered it in a bathroom that his family and other visitors use.

Deputies found several video clips of the tenant’s wife and sister-in-law being recorded in the bathroom shower and on the toilet.