× Residents near western NC fire watch anxiously as crews try to contain it

MCDOWELL, COUNTY, N.C. — The fight goes on in McDowell County, as crews are trying to get a handle on a wildfire that’s already burned about 200 acres and is zero percent contained, WLOS reported.

The Dobson Knob Fire is threatening some 35 homes and 10 outbuildings.

Officials said the fire began on private land, made its way into Pisgah National Forest and is still very much on the move, with winds driving it up the mountainside.

Crews are fighting fire with fire, setting backburns, trying to protect homes and buildings.

“They assured us last night that we were going to be safe,” said Anna Stroud, who lives nearby.

Stroud and her husband are disabled and would need help getting out in a hurry. They, like everyone else in the area, are watching the weather closely.

“The wind was taking it east, but should we get a wind change, that might not spell too good for us,” Anna Stroud said.

Read more at WLOS.