Police identify suspect wanted in recent High Point murder

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police on Tuesday released the identity of the man wanted in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Marcus Boyce on Sunday afternoon.

High Point Police have obtained murder warrants on Timothy Walker, 23, of High Point.

Walker is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to 412 North Centennial St. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The home is near Open Door Ministries and just down the street from High Point University.

The investigation is continuing and police are searching for Walker. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers, (336) 889-4000, or text ‘CASHTIPS’ to 274637.

The incident marks the eighth homicide in High Point this year. The city had seven homicides last year.