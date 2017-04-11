× Police investigate connection between human remains found in Winston-Salem, Randolph Co. in dismemberment case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a homicide involving a dismembered victim.

On Monday, officers went to a townhouse on Timberline Drive at about 1 p.m. to investigate a missing person report. Human remains were found during the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew. Winston-Salem police confirmed to FOX8’s Michael Hennessey Tuesday that Agnew was dismembered.

Human remains were also found Monday morning in Randolph County by a Department of Transportation crew doing roadwork. The workers found the remains a few feet into the woods off of Canter Road.

Winston-Salem police detectives are now working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine if the two are cases are related.

Winston-Salem police are also trying to find Agnew’s vehicle, a silver 2003 Mazda Miata with NC registration ZNY-4120.