Person hit by car in hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 9:36 p.m. near the intersection of Willow Road and East Gate City Boulevard.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to Greensboro police watch operations.

The person who was hit by the vehicle was taken to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Greensboro police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.