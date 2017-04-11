Owner of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs in Greensboro has died, according to a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook page.

The post said Bernard Aydelette died on Tuesday but did not give any specifics about his death.

“He was a wonderful and kind man, who loved his family, his country, his Yum Yum and Greensboro,” the post said. “Please pray for our family as we grieve ‘Papa Bernard’ as he is known to his grandchildren and great grandsons.”

Yum Yum is a Greensboro institution that has been around for more than 100 years selling hot dogs and ice cream.

A vehicle hit the side of Yum Yum in mid-March, causing the restaurant to close. Yum Yums reopened on March 24.