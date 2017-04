× Join Cindy’s Team for the 17th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Lace up your walking shoes and join FOX8’s Cindy Farmer and her team for the 17th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure!

What: Race for the Cure

When: May 6, 2017

Where: Center of Design Innovation / Innovation Quarter

How to register: Register here

Race for the Cure FAQs