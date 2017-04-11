× J. Geils Band guitarist John Geils dies at 71

GROTON, Mass. — The musician known as J. Geils has died at 71, police confirmed Tuesday.

John Warren Geils Jr. was a founding member of the group The J. Geils Band. He was found dead in his Groton home Tuesday, TMZ reports. While the cause of his death is still unconfirmed, Groton police said foul play is not suspected and a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes.

News of the band leader’s death was first tweeted by WCVB.

The band was best known for their album, “Freeze Frame,” which was No. 1 for four weeks in 1983. Released as a single, the album’s hit song “Centerfold” was the No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 list for six weeks.

Even after breaking up in 1985, the band would reunite to play shows on a regular basis.