Gunman in San Bernardino school shooting married to slain teacher less than 3 months

Posted 6:19 am, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:21AM, April 11, 2017

A 53-year-old man who walked into a San Bernardino elementary school classroom and opened fire was targeting his estranged wife, the teacher, to whom he had only been married a few months, authorities told KTLA.

Cedric Anderson walked onto campus at North Park Elementary under the guise of dropping something off for his wife but instead pulled out a long-caliber revolver and opened fire on her without saying a word, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

A photo posted to Cedric Anderson’s on Jan. 29, 2017, shows him with Karen Smith.

Karen Smith, 53, who taught students with special needs, died at the scene, as did Anderson, after he finished unloading a round that also struck two of Smith’s young students, reloaded and shot himself, police said. One of the boys, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, later died at the hospital, while another 9-year-old boy is listed in stable condition.

The couple was wed Jan. 28 at Bethesda Temple Church in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South L.A., a wedding invitation posted on Evite shows.

On Feb. 6, Anderson posted a video to Facebook from their honeymoon in Sedona in which the couple appears blissful and carefree.

“We’re having such a good time,” Smith says with a smile.