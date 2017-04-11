× GTCC chefs demonstrate Easter treat-making

Easter baskets will be filled with jelly beans, peeps and chocolate bunnies. You can also try making your own Easter treats. The chefs at GTCC’s Culinary program showed Shannon Smith how to make some really cute and delicious dishes. How about some chocolate egg cups or carrot patch fudge. Check out their recipes:

Butterscotch Birds Nest

Yield: about 30 nests

Ingredients

3/4 cup blanched almond slivers

10 ounces vanilla “make your own” almond bark

1 cup butterscotch chips

2 cups pretzel sticks, broken in half

3/4 cup unsweetened coconut chips (often found in the health food aisle)

1 cup candy-coated mini chocolate eggs (about 50)

Directions

Heat a large, dry saute pan over medium heat. Add the almond slivers and toast, shaking the pan every minute, until they are fragrant and begin to darken in areas, 3 to 5 minutes.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Melt the almond bark in a microwave-safe bowl according to package instructions. Stir in the butterscotch chips. Microwave another 30 seconds, and then stir until smooth.

Stir in the almonds, pretzels and coconut, coating evenly. Drop the mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, onto the prepared baking sheets. Nestle in 1 or 2 of the mini eggs. If the mixture starts to cool and become too firm to work with, microwave for 30 seconds and stir gently. Let the nests cool at room temperature until solid.

Carrot Cake Carrot

Ingredients

1 16-ounce pound cake, frozen

1 16-ounce tub vanilla frosting

24 drops yellow food coloring

6 drops red food coloring

4 cups orange jelly beans

1 5-ounce bag green apple sour straws

Carrot Patch Fudge

Ingredients

1lb semi sweet chocolate chips

1-8oz can sweetened condensed milk

2oz butter

1 pint strawberries

8oz white chocolate

Orange food coloring

Direction: place first three ingredients in a microwaveable bowl . Cook in microwave for 2 minutes and stir. Put back in for another 2-3 minutes. Stir well and transfer to a tray spreading it out evenly. Let cool and cut into squares.

In another bowl Melt white chocolate in microwave or double boiler. Add orange food coloring and mix. Dip strawberries and place one on each square.

Easter Chick Deviled Egg

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 dill pickle, finely chopped

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, or to taste

1 teaspoon pickle juice

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 carrot, cut into rounds

12 slices canned black olives, or as needed

Directions

Slice through the top 1/3 of each egg, ensuring some of the yolk is included in the slice. Carefully remove the egg yolk from the bottom portion of the egg using a spoon and transfer to a bowl.

Mix egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, horseradish, pickle juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Fill a piping bag or a plastic bag with a corner snipped with the egg yolk mixture. Pipe egg yolk mixture into the hollowed egg whites creating the ‘chick’, ensuring there is enough filling to add ‘eyes’ and a ‘beak.’

Slice small wedges out of the carrot rounds creating 12 ‘beaks’. Add a ‘beak’ to each ‘chick’.

Slice olive pieces into small squares to be used as ‘eyes.’ Add 2 ‘eyes’ to each ‘chick.’ Place the egg tops onto each ‘chick’ to look like a chick peaking out of the egg.

Chocolate Egg Cups

1lb semi sweet chocolate chips

Balloons

Directions: Melt chocolate chips over double boiler until creamy. Take small balloon and dip in to coat bottom of it. Let cool to harden. Pop balloon. Should make nice shell.

Fill shells with your favorite treats!

* If chocolate is too hot balloons will pop!

Crispy Easter Eggs

Ingredients

4 tablespoons salted butter

One 10-ounce package mini marshmallows

6 cups rice cereal

Nonstick cooking spray, for spraying hands, optional

12 small chocolate Easter eggs

Assorted sprinkles, for decoration

Directions

Special equipment: plastic Easter egg molds and a clean egg crate

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir until melted. Remove from the heat, then add the rice cereal and stir until well coated.

Take small amounts of the mixture and fill both sides of a plastic egg, slightly over-filling one side. If the mixture is too sticky, you can spray your hands with a light cooking spray. Press a chocolate egg in the center on one side of the egg, then close the plastic egg to shape it. (It should be full enough to meet with a little resistance as you close it.) Gently release the rice cereal egg from the mold, decorate with your choice of sprinkles and set aside in an egg crate until set. Repeat with the remaining rice cereal mixture and chocolate eggs.