Former Grimsley High School teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man voluntarily turned himself in to police Tuesday after learning of warrants for his arrest for allegedly inappropriately touching a Grimsley High School student, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jeffery Allen Guffey, 40, of McLeansville, faces two charges of indecent liberties with a student.

Guffey was a health teacher and athletic trainer at Grimsley High School at the time of the incidents; however, he resigned on April 6, according to Nora Murray with the Guilford County Schools Communications Department.

Greensboro police became aware of the incidents when school administrators contacted the School Resource Officer on March 28. This notification triggered an investigation by detectives in the Family Victims Unit, which resulted in sufficient evidence to charge him with the offenses, the release said.

Guffey has been released from the Guilford County Jail on a $5,000 secure bond.