Decision on Ruff Love Rescue's fate tabled at county commissioners' meeting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — County commissioners tabled a vote Tuesday night to add a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance which would allow a Thomasville animal rescue to remain open.

County leaders say Ruff Love Rescue is in violation of zoning rules by operating a commercial kennel in a residential area.

Owner Sue Rogers says the shelter is a nonprofit and therefore, not commercial.

Commissioners were supposed to vote between two text amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance.

Currently to run an animal shelter in Davidson County, you have to be in a commercial zoning area or have a special use permit.

The vote was supposed to add language to the ordinance which would exempt the shelter from those rules or keep it open but only if it makes changes to meet development standards like adding a noise buffer, fencing and other changes.

The county could also vote against that the text amendment and decide to shut it down.

People in support of the shelter and neighbors spoke out.​