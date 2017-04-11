Couple leaves waitress big tip, even more generous offer

A waitress in Hawaii got a very big surprise during a recent work shift, KHON reported.

Cayla Chandara was serving on a couple from Australia at Noi Thai Cuisine last week when they began to chat.

“They asked me where I was from, and I told them I moved here for school but I was kind of in a little bit of debt and I couldn’t go back to school, because I couldn’t afford it and the cost of living here,” Chandara told KHON.

The patrons paid their $200 bill and left. That’s when Chandara saw that their tip was double the bill at $400.

“I just thought it was so generous of them. I never get tipped that big. I had to say thank you,” she said. “During dinner, they told me where they were staying, so I ran there after work to see if they’d still be there.”

They were, and Chandara thanked them with a card and flowers.

The next day, the couple returned to the restaurant and offered to help pay off her student loans and debt, which totaled more than $10,000.

“I was like, ‘No way, you don’t have to do that for me. I just wanted to say thank you,’” Chandara said. “I still don’t feel like it’s real. I want to run around in the streets.”

The couple wanted to remain anonymous.