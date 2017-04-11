Burlington making progress on greenways, bikeways plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Burlington is making progress on its Greenways and Bikeways Plan.

The project was initiated in 2016 as a way to give people more cycling and walking opportunities that conveniently connect with different areas in Burlington.

The greenways and bike paths could be used for recreational purposes or even as a daily transportation option such as commuting to work.

“We found out that we really don’t have a lot of safe roads, sidewalks, pathways, to get people around the community,” said Lisa Wolff, superintendent of recreation programming.

Supporters are in favor of the project because they believe it’s a safety issue.

“It’s going to help new riders feel comfortable getting on the road, I get that a lot,” cyclist David Vaughan said. “They want to ride, but they don’t feel comfortable with the cars and the traffic.”

Vaughan is the owner of Spokes Bicycle Company in Burlington and he is also on the city’s steering committee for the project.

Vaughan says his customers will often drive to nearby Greensboro or Raleigh to use their greenway systems, and thinks a similar investment will encourage people to stay in Burlington.

The city has hired a design and planning firm, but wants to receive more public feedback on where the community would like to see the greenways and bike paths before the first draft of a plan is developed.

People can visit the city’s website and take the online survey or use the interactive map to provide their input.

Moving forward, team members hope to have a plan ready to present to city council during its work session in June.