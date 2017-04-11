× 6-month-old NC girl in critical condition; parents charged with child abuse

SHELBY, N.C. — The parents of a 6-month-old girl, who is in critical condition at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, have been charged with child abuse, WSOC reported.

Investigators said the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was called March 24 to Carolinas Medical Center to investigate what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse.

After speaking with doctors, deputies obtained a warrant for 2008 Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby. Authorities arrested the infant’s father, 34-year-old Steven Dean, and her mother, 34-year-old Morgan Conn. The two were both charged with felony child abuse and were ordered held on $150,000 bonds.

The child remains in critical condition at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Neighbor Jenna Bullman performed CPR on the girl believing the child had a seizure. She later learned the parents were arrested.

