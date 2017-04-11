× 6 Charlotte hotel housekeepers claim boss sexually assaulted them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six housekeepers have filed suit against a Charlotte hotel, saying their supervisor put them through a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained, WSOC reported.

Documents entered in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in Charlotte said the six workers are suing the Hilton Charlotte University Place, its corporate owners and Jose Rivas, the supervisor for the six women. The lawsuit alleged the assaults occurred between 2004 and October 2014.

The lawsuit alleges that Rivas frequently assaulted the women, sneaking into rooms they were cleaning and attacking them from behind. It also said Rivas would hold the women in a hotel room or a bathroom without their consent and despite their protests.

The woman said in the complaint that Rivas put his hands into their clothing and fondled them. They said he would sometimes kiss the woman against their will and rub his body against theirs. According to the lawsuit, the assaults sometimes occurred daily.

Read more at WSOC.