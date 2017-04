INDIA — A news anchor learned of her husband’s death while on TV, IBC24 reported.

Supreet Kaur, who works for IBC24, was sharing the news Saturday when a reporter called her with breaking news about a crash that killed three people.

After hearing the details, Kaur suspected her husband was among the dead.

She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.

Kaur only broke down after walking off the set.