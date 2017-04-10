Watch live: April the giraffe ‘moving around quite a bit’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe seems to be moving around quite a bit, according to an Animal Adventure Park Facebook update on Sunday night.

“That is a good thing! Moms will get very “Pacey” before and during birth….we will see if it is any indication as to what is to come. All else is well.”

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.