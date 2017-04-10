× Two pastors charged with sex crimes against children

Two Toledo pastors have been charged with sex crimes against children, WTOL reported.

Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, were arrested for sex trafficking of children. They are accused of recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person under the age of 18. Jenkins is charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Haynes is accused of sexually exploiting juveniles for the last three years. Records allege that Haynes, along with a woman, engaged in sex acts on multiple occasions with a female teenager at two hotels. Haynes is also accused of introducing the teenager to other adults who also paid the girl to have sex — including Jenkins.

Jenkins is accused of having sex with the girl at a hotel and at his office in an area church.

Jenkins is the founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries.

Haynes was renting a space from the University Bible Fellowship as the pastor of Greater Life Christian Center, but stopped paying rent. He stopped using the property in June 2016.