Several Greensboro streets to close for sewer and water line work

GREENSBORO — Multiple road closures near downtown Greensboro could hamper travel beginning today, the News & Record reported.

Construction crews plan to close sections of North Church and North Eugene streets and the West Fisher Avenue at North Eugene Street intersection.

For two weeks, crews working on a waterline will close the intersection of West Fisher Avenue at North Eugene Streets.

Simultaneously, another crew plans to close sections of North Church and North Eugene streets for waterline work.

The closure on North Church Street will take place between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday between Summit and Bessemer avenues.

Learn more about the additional road closures at the News & Record.