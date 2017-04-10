× Sergio Garcia was Greensboro’s ‘little secret’ back in 1998

GREENSBORO – When Sergio Garcia first captured the attention of golf fans in Greensboro, it was long before he won the PGA Tour’s 2012 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

In fact, the golfer who, at 37, finally won his first major at The Masters today piqued our interest in an event he didn’t even win.

Garcia finished third at the Nike Tour’s Greensboro Open at Sedgefield in 1998.

But at age 18, he was already drawing comparisons to Spain’s greatest golfers, Seve Ballesteros, who was born 60 years ago Sunday, and Jose-Maria Olazabal.

“I always say it’s great to compare a player like me to Seve and Jose,” he said in June 1998. Those are great players – the best in the world.”

