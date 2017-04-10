× Police presence at Winston-Salem townhouse complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are at the scene of an investigation at a townhouse complex on Timberline Drive.

Lt. Mike Cardwell said police came out to one of the units after a family went to check on another family member at about 1 p.m.

Police have now taped off a significant portion of the complex and are walking in and out of the unit, some of them in white protective suits.

Around 7:45 p.m. a medical examiner arrived on the scene and entered the unit.

Police would not give any information on what prompted them to bring in crime scene technicians, except that the investigation involves a missing person.