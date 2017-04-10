Novant Health clinic focused on helping people with diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Piedmont clinic is focused on helping patients with diabetes who struggle with managing their insulin regimens.

Novant Health’s Intensive Diabetes Management Clinic is providing individualized guidance for patients who want to regain a sense of control.

“Part of our focus here is to be the no-shame zone - to treat patients as individuals and look at the whole picture rather than just the A1C value,” nurse practitioner Sandy Adcock said.

“We try to figure out what other things play into higher blood sugar readings and complicate the level of diabetes control,” she said.

Once the patient shares with staff the areas that he or she struggles with the most, the team is able to create a treatment plan that my include diabetes-related counseling, guidance on diet and exercise, and help determining a proper insulin regimen.

“A patient is part of the team. The patient’s the driver and we make sure that they know that, Adcock said.

The clinic has been open since mid-November and is available to diabetes patients on insulin with an A1C greater than nine.

People can be referred to the clinic by a primary care provider or a specialist.

It’s located at 1400 Westgate Center Drive, Suite 130, in Winston-Salem.

For more information call (336) 718-7500 or visit www.novanthealth.org.