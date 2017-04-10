× Multiple people shot at elementary school in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — At least four victims have been located after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino and opened fire in a possible murder-suicide, officials told KTLA.

The shooter was also possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan, who said the information was preliminary.

Burguan later tweeted that the shooting was a suspected murder-suicide. Two students were transported to a local hospital after the incident, which took place in a classroom, he said.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.