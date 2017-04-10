× Motorcyclist killed on US 421 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in Greensboro Sunday night, according to Trooper Christopher Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 421 (West Market Street). The motorcycle traveled off the right shoulder of U.S. 421 just West of CrossCreek Rd. and struck a utility pole.

The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Cody Ray Ellis, 24, of Winston-Salem.

Speed is believed to be the proximate cause of the collision. No other vehicles were involved.