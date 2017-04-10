× Man shot during robbery in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim of the shooting on Wintergarden Lane Friday has been identified.

Officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 6:36 p.m. on April 7 in response to a report of a robbery. Once on scene, they found 37-year-old Roberto Salgado Bolles suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg, according to a news release from Greensboro police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds are now considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect left the area in a green sedan, last seen heading towards Merritt Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates that robbery was the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.