Man shot and killed in High Point identified, police looking for suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The man shot and killed at a High Point home Sunday afternoon has been identified.

The victim is 31-year-old Marcus Boyce, according to High Point police.

Police are looking for a 23-year-old male suspect and are working with U.S. Marshals to find him. Police have a warrant out on the man for first-degree murder but have not yet identified him to the public.

Officers were called to 412 North Centennial St. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The home is near Open Door Ministries and just down the street from High Point University.

The incident marks the eighth homicide in High Point this year. The city had seven homicides last year.

Anybody with any information can contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.