Judge in high-profile cases shot, killed outside home

CHICAGO — A judge involved in several high-profile cases in Chicago was shot and killed outside a home Monday morning, police said.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and a 52-year-old woman were both shot outside a home on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The woman, described as a close associate of the judge, is expected to survive, Chicago police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said.

Myles was involved in the case against William Balfour, who was convicted of killing singer and actress Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew, WGN reported.

The judge was also involved in the trial of the 1993 massacre at a Brown’s Chicken fast food location in Palatine, Illinois, WGN reported.

Staples said it was not clear whether Myles was targeted due to his work as a judge.

“We’re investigating a multitude of possible leads,” she said.

Authorities have not released a detailed description of the gunman, who remains at large.