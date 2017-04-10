× Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon turns up after missing-person report

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Former Atlanta Braves baseball player Otis Nixon — who was reported missing over the weekend — has been located and is safe, police in an Atlanta suburb said Monday on Twitter.

Nixon, 58, was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock Saturday morning to play golf, authorities said.

Police appealed to the public for help in finding the popular and well-regarded athlete.

“Otis Nixon has been located and is safe,” Woodstock police said. “We appreciate the assistance from the public and media.”

Nixon was reported missing by his girlfriend Sunday afternoon, Woodstock Police Department spokeswoman Brittany Duncan told CNN.

“He left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived,” Woodstock police said in a post on Facebook.

Originally from Evergreen, North Carolina, Nixon began his Major League Baseball career playing with the New York Yankees in 1983.

According to the Braves — for whom he played in 1991-93 and in his final major season in 1999 — Nixon stole more bases in the 1990s than any other ballplayer.