× Family members face charges for not reporting teen’s sexual relationship with adult

The mother of a 14-year-old girl faces criminal charges after investigators said she knew the 14-year-old was having a sexual relationship with a 29-year-old man and did nothing to stop it, WMC reported.

The child’s grandmother and great-aunt also had knowledge of the relationship, police said.

“What’s disturbing is that you have the grandmother and a great-aunt and others who had knowledge the 14-year-old has been involved with this 29-year-old man and did nothing to protect this 14-year-old,” police chief Virgil Green said.

Investigators said the 29-year-old man’s wife knew about the relationship, even allowing the teen to spend the night at their home.

The man also checked the girl out of school on multiple dates.

The name of the 29-year-old has not been released by police. The 14-year-old is currently in protective custody.