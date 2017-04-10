Delta to fly Reidsville family to get service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Delta Air Lines is flying a Reidsville family to Ohio completely free.

The Carter family is saving for a trip to Ohio to pick up a special seizure alert dog for their son, 7-year-old Philip.

Philip has a form of epilepsy where he has hundreds of seizures a day, some so small they are unnoticeable.

Philip's school is collecting change to help the family out.

Gwen Metzler is the mom of one of Philip's classmates and is also a Delta flight attendant.

When Metzler found out the family was saving for travel expenses, she emailed Delta's CEO to see if the company could help.

Within just a few hours Metzler had a response, the company would be happy to help.

Stacy Carter, Philip's mom, was completely overwhelmed.

Carter says flying was not an option for the family because of cost.

Now they will get to Ohio quickly and with less stress -- and at no cost.

The Carters will pick their dog up next March.