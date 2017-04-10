Company helps Hunter Elementary students see the sea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teachers say there are so many lessons kids could learn if they saw something first hand.

One school wanted their students to see the ocean.

The problem? The cost to get there.

But all it took for Hunter Elementary was one phone call.

Hoffman and Hoffman stepped in to help send the kids to the North Carolina coast. So far the company has sent 88 kids to the beach.

The students were able to climb the sand dunes they had read about, and much more.

Learn more about their trip in Monday's What's Right With Our Schools.