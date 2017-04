RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A body was found by a DOT crew doing roadwork in Randolph County Monday.

The body was found along Canter Road near the Muddy Creek.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other information has been released.

.@myfox8 Very active scene, a lot of detectives out here. Right along the Muddy Creek, looks like detectives are going into the woods. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/x1ZukjgQQr — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 10, 2017

On scene in Archdale where DOT crews found a dead body. Randolph County Sheriffs investigating. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/xGF7I88eNM — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 10, 2017