Before gym shooting, gunman fired ‘due to work place violence’

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The former employee at a Florida gym who killed two former co-workers Saturday afternoon had just been fired him for “work place violence” and escorted him off the premises.

Abeku Wilson returned to the gym with a hand gun after being fired and fatally shot two supervisors: Janine Ackerman, 35, the general manager; and Marios Hortis, 42, the gym’s fitness manager.

The shootings happened at Equinox Fitness Club at the upscale Shops at Merrick Park mall in Coral Gables.

Wilson “turned the gun on himself” after shooting the two, the Miami Herald reported . Wilson died on the scene.

Wilson “was terminated from his employment on Saturday, April 8, 2017, due to work place violence and was escorted off the premises,” according to a press release. No other details about the termination were available.

Two weeks out!!!…. Gotta give it all I got and let my hard work these last few months do the rest on stage!.. Good workout with my Brother @iamdelafuente #FinishStrong #EMMDI #Equinox #NpcNationals2016 A post shared by Abeku Wilson (@abeku21) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT