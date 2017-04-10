× Baby delivered via emergency c-section after serious crash in NC dies

A baby delivered after being involved in a crash in Rowan County last week has died, WBTV reported.

Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving in eastern Rowan County Thursday when troopers say she ran off the road and hit a tree. She and her 5-year-old daughter, who was in a car seat, were rushed to the hospital.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section on Blackwelder, who was 8 months pregnant. The baby, weighing just 3 pounds, died Saturday night.

Felisha Blackwelder is recovering from surgery. Her 5-year-old daughter is in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with gas and medical expenses for the mother and her family.