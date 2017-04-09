Watch live: April the giraffe ‘appears to have a leg, joint, neck or something sticking out!’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe reported “major movement and bulging of the belly, noting the left side,” according to an Animal Adventure Park Facebook update on Sunday morning.

The zoo said April “appeared to have a leg, joint, neck or something sticking out!”

“April consumed all food offered last night and team noted further filling of the front teats,” the post read. “Some changes in manure size last night also. There are many things we look at and document in this process!”

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.