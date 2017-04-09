× Third person dies after North Carolina bar shooting, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Four people were shot, three fatally, outside of a Hickory pub around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, police told WSOC.

Police said the four people were shot while they were sitting inside their vehicle in the parking lot of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill at about 2:15 a.m.

The victims and the suspects were patrons of the pub and got into an argument in the parking lot, according to police. Officials said there is no known connection between the victims and the suspects.

Police identified the two people who died at the scene as Justin Aiken, 21, of Newton, and Cody Bouphavong, 21, of Conover.

The two injured at the scene were identified as Quajuae Kennedy, 21, of Newton, Cole Ervin, 20, of Claremont.

Kennedy was listed in critical condition at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. She later died from her injuries on Saturday night.

Ervin was treated for gunshot wounds and released from Frye Regional Medical Center.