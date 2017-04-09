× Reidsville police recover murder suspect’s vehicle, suspect possibly seen walking north on railroad tracks in the Ruffin area

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The vehicle of a wanted murder suspect has been recovered by Reidsville police and the suspect may have been seen Sunday morning.

Danville police called Reidsville police at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday and said the vehicle Michael Ray Hudson was last seen driving has been found.

The vehicle was recovered by Reidsville police investigators and taken back to the Reidsville police station, Reidsville police said in a press release.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 9 a.m. Sunday by somebody who said they may have seen Hudson.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black beanie, blue jeans, a black backpack and glasses, according to police. He has distinctive tattoos, including the face of a girl on his forearm.

Police said he was last seen walking north on railroad tracks in the Ruffin area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Hutson, of Eden, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood.

Reidsville police were called to a home in the 500 block of Thomas Street at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a medical call. Hagwood was found dead.

On Thursday, Reidsville police said they were investigating Hagwood’s death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Lt. S. Coates at (336) 613-9114, Sgt. K. Mitchell at (336) 347-2336 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.