× Police identify man who died after hitting back of Greensboro police cruiser, fleeing the scene, crashing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver who hit the back of a Greensboro police cruiser and then fled the scene has died after crashing into another car and a pole.

Luther Shameed Davis, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Greensboro police. He was ejected from his car in the 2300 block of Battleground Avenue.

Greensboro police said Davis was driving a red Ford Focus that hit the back of a police vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on Battleground Avenue.

Davis then continued driving south and hit another vehicle and a pole and was ejected from his car, Greensboro police said in a press release. He was the only person in his car.

The person in the struck vehicle complained of minor injuries, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department crash reconstruction unit.

Police have not said what caused the driver to hit the police vehicle.